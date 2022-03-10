Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,211.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $626,306.88 and approximately $10,211.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,273.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.61 or 0.06626928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00260964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00738120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00067525 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00434845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00365182 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,688,407 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

