Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $216.18 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00006169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $216.18 million and approximately $25.04 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.98 or 0.06626670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.76 or 1.00003730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041920 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,596,471 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

