Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

DBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE DBM traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.20. 148,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,872. The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.