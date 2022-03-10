Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CAO April J. Tice Sells 1,850 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RYN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $42.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

