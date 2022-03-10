Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.51. 5,116,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

