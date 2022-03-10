Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

