Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after buying an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

