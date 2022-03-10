Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stantec (TSE: STN):

2/25/2022 – Stantec was given a new C$85.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

2/24/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$80.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

1/24/2022 – Stantec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$76.00.

TSE STN opened at C$64.10 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$51.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

In other news, Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total value of C$203,398.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$520,991.11. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,656.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

