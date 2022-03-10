Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rivian (RIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN):
- 3/8/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Rivian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “
- 2/16/2022 – Rivian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “
- 2/5/2022 – Rivian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “
- 1/26/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $84.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 43.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 68.23. Rivian has a 52 week low of 39.86 and a 52 week high of 179.47.
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
