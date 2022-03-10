Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rivian (RIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN):

3/8/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Rivian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

2/16/2022 – Rivian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

2/5/2022 – Rivian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

1/26/2022 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $84.00.

1/11/2022 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 43.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 68.23. Rivian has a 52 week low of 39.86 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Get Rivian alerts:

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.