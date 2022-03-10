Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ: SHEN) recently:
- 3/3/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/2/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.25.
- 3/2/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “
- 1/14/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 1/12/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $40.00.
Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 190,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,007. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
