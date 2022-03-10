Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $322.00 to $178.00.

2/28/2022 – Square was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/28/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $238.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $159.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $209.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $210.00.

2/23/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Square had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $221.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/11/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Square was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.

1/26/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $320.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $205.00.

1/19/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00.

1/14/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $210.00.

1/12/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $315.00 to $250.00.

Square stock opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 361.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Square Inc alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.