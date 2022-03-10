Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

WPP (LON: WPP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2022 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,475 ($19.33) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2022 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2022 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,360 ($17.82) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,225 ($16.05) to GBX 1,475 ($19.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – WPP had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/14/2022 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of WPP stock traded down GBX 5.62 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 992.38 ($13.00). The company had a trading volume of 6,116,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,074. The company has a market cap of £11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,139.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,070.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.14).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.54) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,535.12). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($578,834.20).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

