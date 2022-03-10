Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 562,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,415. Recruit has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Recruit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

