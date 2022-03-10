RED Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a market cap of $370,674.14 and approximately $18,573.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

