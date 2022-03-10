Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.0998 on Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $550,565.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.27 or 0.06617132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.83 or 1.00027723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

