Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RGA. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.36.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

