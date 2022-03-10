Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.050-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,445. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $194.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.45. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.78.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.