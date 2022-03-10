Render Token Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $583.44 million and approximately $28.46 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00006428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00103271 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,902,345 coins and its circulating supply is 231,554,302 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.