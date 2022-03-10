renDOGE Market Capitalization Achieves $312,128.33 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $312,128.33 and approximately $17,491.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.10 or 0.06594805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.36 or 1.00255952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042016 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

