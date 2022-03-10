Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $61.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

REGI stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $85.22.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant now owns 1,042,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 757,770 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management now owns 3,015,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,014,497 after buying an additional 771,760 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 160,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,791,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

