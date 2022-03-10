Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3,724.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,724 ($48.79) and last traded at GBX 3,946 ($51.70), with a volume of 214041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,768 ($49.37).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSW. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.48) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,800 ($76.00) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,584.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,838.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

