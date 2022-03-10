Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Sells $95,680.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,109. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 80,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

