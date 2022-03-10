Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 10th (ASAN, CSCO, CTRA, DOTDF, GRBK, HESM, JMSFF, MCD, MTD, MTH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 10th:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.50.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

James Fisher & Sons (OTC:JMSFF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $1,240.00 price target on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $111.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $148.00.

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

