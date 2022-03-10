Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DBM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

TSE DBM traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 148,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,872. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The stock has a market cap of C$710.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35.

CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

