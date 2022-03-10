Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NCMI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $217.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.42. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.