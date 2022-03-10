Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ADS, BOSS, BP.B, COP, DPW, ENI, EVK, KGX, LEG, SDF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 10th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €300.00 ($326.09) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €62.00 ($67.39) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €72.00 ($78.26) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €67.00 ($72.83) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.50 ($21.20) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($30.43) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €110.00 ($119.57) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €86.00 ($93.48) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €158.00 ($171.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($21.74) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,600 ($34.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €13.30 ($14.46) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

