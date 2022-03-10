Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CoStar Group (CSGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) recently:

3/7/2022 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CoStar Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

2/24/2022 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $65.00.

2/23/2022 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CoStar Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/23/2022 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00.

1/27/2022 – CoStar Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/11/2022 – CoStar Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.

Get CoStar Group Inc alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.