Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bumble Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bumble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of BMBL opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

