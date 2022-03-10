Research Analysts Set Expectations for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

SKX traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $37.23. 19,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,875,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

