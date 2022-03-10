Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wajax Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.51. 71,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.94. The firm has a market cap of C$441.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.70. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$18.53 and a 12-month high of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

