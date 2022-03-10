Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (BASE, CLPXY, DVN, EEYUF, FBRT, ITP, KIRK, MQ, NMRK, PBR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 10th:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Get Couchbase Inc alerts:

China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings were better than expected. Devon’s production volumes and presence in Delaware have expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. The company is using new technology in production process to lower expenses. Divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow DVN to focus on five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins assets. Devon’s stable free cash flow allows it to pay dividend and buy back shares. Devon Energy has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some joint venture properties and regulations is a headwind.”

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs. It is the operator in most of these exploration areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Besides, Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. While the company’s leverage remains high, there has been considerable improvement in its debt profile over the past few quarters. Consequently, Petrobras is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.