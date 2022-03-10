Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ITV (ITV)

ITV (LON: ITV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2022 – ITV was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 130 ($1.70).

3/8/2022 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/4/2022 – ITV was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).

2/24/2022 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2022 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.07) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76).

Get ITV plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($129,786.56). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,011 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,379.21). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 163,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,531.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.