Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ITV (ITV)

ITV (LON: ITV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/9/2022 – ITV was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 130 ($1.70).
- 3/8/2022 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/4/2022 – ITV was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).
- 2/24/2022 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/8/2022 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/28/2022 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.
Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.07) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Featured Stories
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.