Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Ryan P. Taylor Acquires 132,735 Shares

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Ryan P. Taylor purchased 132,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RSVR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 48,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

