Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.93.
Resonate Blends Company Profile (Get Rating)
