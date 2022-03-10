RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 755.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RSPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,250. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company was founded by Carl W. Cotman, Wayne Pambianchi and Gary S. Lynch on February 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.