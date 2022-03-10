RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 755.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RSPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,250. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.