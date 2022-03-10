REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. REV Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $867.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.27.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in REV Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in REV Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in REV Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

