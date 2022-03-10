Reviewing Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ASE Technology alerts:

This table compares ASE Technology and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 11.23% 24.96% 10.08% Viavi Solutions -0.82% 20.49% 8.17%

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00 Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

ASE Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.77 $2.29 billion $1.03 6.96 Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.05 $46.10 million ($0.06) -265.33

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Viavi Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.