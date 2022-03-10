Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.12

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and traded as low as $20.37. Rexel shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 1,746 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
