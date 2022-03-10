Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RXEEY traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 1,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Rexel has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $24.42.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rexel (RXEEY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.