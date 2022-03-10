Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RXEEY traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 1,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Rexel has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Get Rexel alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.