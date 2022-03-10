RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating ) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of RiceBran Technologies worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

