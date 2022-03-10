Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.83

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.83 and traded as high as C$48.30. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$47.93, with a volume of 88,206 shares trading hands.

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4285995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at C$84,264.19. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,534,613.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

