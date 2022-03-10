Rick M. Mcconnell Acquires 2,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynatrace stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

