Riley Mccormack Buys 20,000 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ DMRC opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.34. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $53.74.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
