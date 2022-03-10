RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $108.40

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.40 and last traded at $109.21, with a volume of 4733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.