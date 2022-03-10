RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $108.40

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.40 and last traded at $109.21, with a volume of 4733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.04.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
