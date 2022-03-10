Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Trimmed by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,319.91.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.