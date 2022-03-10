Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,323.06.

RIO stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

