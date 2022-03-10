RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.70

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.70 and traded as high as C$25.15. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$25.05, with a volume of 823,564 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 11th. upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

