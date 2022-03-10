Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 98.8% in February

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RYES stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,729. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

Rise Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.