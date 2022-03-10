Rise Market Capitalization Hits $322,039.79 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Rise has a total market cap of $322,039.79 and approximately $47.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 194,818,568 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

