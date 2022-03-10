Ritcha Ranjan Acquires 7,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
