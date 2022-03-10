Ritcha Ranjan Acquires 7,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 90.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

